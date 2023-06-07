Beyond The Music will take place at venues across Manchester from 11-14 October 2023.
To attend you will need one of the following:
With a Beyond The Music delegate pass you will be able to access the opening ‘The Last Supper’ conference event at The Midland Hotel on Wednesday October 11th, the two days of industry conference at Versa Studios on Thursday October 12th and Friday October 13th plus the Inspire day at Halle St Peter’s on Saturday October 14th.
Your delegate pass will also get you access to the Beyond The Music: Discovered new music showcase gigs in the Northern Quarter on Thursday, Friday and Saturday plus the after parties at our venues.
There will also be an opportunity to attend some of the Beyond The Music special events taking place across the conference and festival, subject to availability.
A Beyond The Music weekend ticket will give you access to each of the Beyond The Music: Discovered new music showcase gigs in the Northern Quarter on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the festival.
The venues hosting Beyond The Music: Discovered gigs are 33 Oldham Street, Aatma, Band On The Wall, Castle Hotel, Disorder, Gulliver’s, Night & Day, Peer Hat, Stage & Radio & Wilsons Den.
Beyond The Music have teamed up with LUSH to create ‘Music For Everyone’, a ground-breaking day of free entry live music on Thursday 12th October.
Each of the Beyond The Music: Discovered venues will be free to access for everyone with a Music For Everyone wristband. This includes LUSH HOUSE at Ramona, which will include a special lineup of live performances, DJs and experiences from LUSH.
Please note: unless you have a delegate pass or a weekend ticket you will need to register to attend ‘Music For Everyone’.
Day tickets are available for both the Friday and Saturday of Beyond The Music and will give access to the Beyond The Music: Discovered gigs on each respective day.
Beyond The Music: Inspire is a free to attend day of panels & workshops for everyone and anyone wanting to join the music industry.
To buy tickets for this event please visit our events page: Beyond The Music tickets from Skiddle .
Membership
Buying a Conference Delegate Pass enrolls you as a member of the Beyond The Music co-op. Find out more.
Pay It Forward
We are committed to making Beyond The Music accessible for all so we are offering free limited ‘pay it forward’ tickets sponsored by industry partners. Find out more