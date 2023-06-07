With a Beyond The Music delegate pass you will be able to access the opening ‘The Last Supper’ conference event at The Midland Hotel on Wednesday October 11th, the two days of industry conference at Versa Studios on Thursday October 12th and Friday October 13th plus the Inspire day at Halle St Peter’s on Saturday October 14th.

Your delegate pass will also get you access to the Beyond The Music: Discovered new music showcase gigs in the Northern Quarter on Thursday, Friday and Saturday plus the after parties at our venues.

There will also be an opportunity to attend some of the Beyond The Music special events taking place across the conference and festival, subject to availability.